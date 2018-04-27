No going back on recovery of looted funds—Buhari — Nigeria Today

No going back on recovery of looted funds—Buhari

By Suzan Edeh

BAUCHI—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said in Bauchi yesterday that his resolve to ensure the recovery of looted resources was unshakable, saying his administration would also ensure the judicious utilisation of the funds.

The President also reiterated his intention to seek a second term in office in next year’s presidential elections.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, the President, who is on an official visit to the state, said the recovered funds would be used to develop the Education, Health, Agriculture and Security sectors, among others.

“Any person that loots government’s fund will be made to return it to the treasury for utilisation on the education, health and security sectors, among others,” he said.

On his decision to re-contest, Buhari said: “When I came into power as a military Head of State during the military era, there was nothing like insurgency in the North East, although I re-contested several times during the democratic era and lost. I contested again in 2015 and God in his infinite mercy, gave me victory.

“ I have already made my intentions known to Nigerians that I will still contest again in 2019 and am happy for the support you are already giving to me today.’’

The President further said that the present administration had improved agricultural sector through the provision of Agricultural loans for Nigerian farmers.

“The present administration has reduced the price of fertiliser and provided agricultural loans through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which improved farm yields in the recent past,” he said.

He said that as a former military Governor of the North-eastern State that comprised the entire North-east sub-region about 42 years ago, he was conversant with the challenges of the area.

He stated that some years ago, he was a military leader, but that now, “he was a democratically elected civilian president” and therefore called on the people to be patient with the difference in the approach to governance.

He then thanked the people of the state for their continuous support.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi said that the state government was committed to boosting agricultural activities and reducing unemployment among the teeming youth in the state.

The president later flagged-off the distribution of farm inputs and implements to farmers in the state.

