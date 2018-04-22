 No going back on same-sex law, Reps vow - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

No going back on same-sex law, Reps vow – The Punch

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

No going back on same-sex law, Reps vow
The Punch
John Ameh, Adelani Adepegba and Leke Baiyewu. The House of Representatives has lashed out at the United Kingdom for daring to ask Nigeria to review its same-sex law by allowing men to marry men and women to marry women. British Prime Minister, Theresa
NEW PUSH FOR SAME-SEX MARRIAGE: You were wrong then and now – British PM Theresa MayVanguard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.