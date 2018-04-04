 No hiding place for cultists in LASU — VC — Nigeria Today
No hiding place for cultists in LASU — VC

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, says there is no hiding place for cult members in the institution. Fagbohun spoke during a sensitisation tour against cultism, which took him to all the faculties in the University’s Ojo campus.

