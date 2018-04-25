 No I.D number, no passport; NIS tells Nigerians — Nigeria Today
No I.D number, no passport; NIS tells Nigerians

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Lead, News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Immigration Service says it would soon implement a no I.D number, no passport regime in a bid to eliminate multiple passport owners in Nigeria.

NIS boss Mohammed Babandede while delivering an address at the opening ceremony of the 4th annual meeting of the ID4Africa movement hosted by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Lagos said going by the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, the national identity card number will henceforth be a pre-requisite for the acquisition of an international passport.

Based on the president’s directive, we have committed to linking up with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure that henceforth, when filling your passport details, you must produce your NIN number.

“We have also provided office space for NIMC in all our establishments nationwide. We are glad to also invite NIMC to all our foreign missions,” he said.

 

 

