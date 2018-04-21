No man can resist my big boobs – Actress Stella Idika — Nigeria Today

No man can resist my big boobs – Actress Stella Idika

Actress Stella Idika

Delectable Nollywood actress, Stella Idika, has revealed that she goes through a lot of stress having big boobs.

The actress is undoubtedly one of the most promising actress in the industry.

She is known for roles in movies such as Solider Boy, Empire, Descendants of Jezebel and Woman in me.

According to the budding actress, her boobs make it impossible for men to resist her.

“This male fan sent me a message via Facebook messenger. He said he loves to watch me on screen and each time he sees my movies, he concentrates on my boobs. He said he simply can’t take his eyes off my boobs and wonders what it will cost him to feel them. I was really embarrassed, honestly.”

However, the script interpreter revealed that while growing up, her big boobs made her feel abnormal amongst her peers:

“It really did. But after a while, I got to realise it’s actually a blessing and not abnormality. It is a blessing to me now (smiles).”

On her being a very forgiving and romantic personality;

“I’m a very romantic person. I can’t attest for myself, but I’m very sure I’ve got some irresistible charms. I just do the best within my capability to take care of my man. But if I catch him cheating on me, I’ll walk out, go somewhere quiet and think about my next move, maybe over a drink. However, if later he’s remorseful, of course I’ll take him back. That he cheated doesn’t really mean he doesn’t love me enough, but if cheating becomes his lifestyle, I’m so taking off,” she assured.

