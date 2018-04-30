 'No money for terror': FG monitoring financial inflow – Adeosun - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
‘No money for terror’: FG monitoring financial inflow – Adeosun – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 30, 2018


'No money for terror': FG monitoring financial inflow – Adeosun
The Federal Government is monitoring inflow of funds into the country to forestall terrorism funding. Adeosun The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, disclosed this at an International Conference against the financing of terrorism in Paris, France
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store.
