 No more security updates for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

No more security updates for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

It seems that the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge have come to the end of their lifespan, after Samsung removed both devices from its list of models that will receive regular updates from the manufacturer.

The post No more security updates for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.