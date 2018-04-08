No need to panic over K1's health – Manager - The Punch — Nigeria Today

No need to panic over K1’s health – Manager – The Punch



The Punch No need to panic over K1's health – Manager

The Punch

Since it was reported earlier in the week that veteran Fuji singer, K1 de Ultimate, had travelled to Canada for medical reasons, fans have been worried about his health. However, in a chat with Sunday Scoop, K1 de Ultimate's manager, Azeez Kareem …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

