No Nigerian listed as FIFA names 16 African referees for World Cup — Nigeria Today

No Nigerian listed as FIFA names 16 African referees for World Cup

No Nigerian referee was listed when FIFA released the list of referees that will officiate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA Referees Committee selected 36 referees and 63 assistant referees, representing 46 different countries.

FIFA chose sixteen referees from Africa which comprises of six centre referees and ten assistant referees.

During the 2018 FIFA World Cup , the selected match officials will operate in a variety of roles, e.g. referees, assistant referees, fourth officials, reserve assistant referees and video match officials.

The 6 African referees

Abid Charef Mehdi (Algeria)

Diedhiou Malang (Senegal)

Gassama Bakary Papa (Gambia)

Grisha Ghead (Egypt)

Sikazwe Janny (Zambia)

Tessema Weyesa Bamlak (Ethiopia)

The 10 African assistant-referees

Achik Redouane (Morocco)

Ahmed Waleed (Sudan)

Birumushahu Jean-Claude (Burundi)

Camara Djibril (Senegal)

Dos Santos Jerson Emiliano (Angola)

Etchiali Abdelhak (Algeria)

Hmila Anouar (Tunisia)

Range Marwa (Kenya)

Samba El Hadji Malick (Senegal)

Siwela Zakhele Thusi (South Africa)

