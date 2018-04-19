No-pay threats: Health workers vows to continue indefinite strike — Nigeria Today

No-pay threats: Health workers vows to continue indefinite strike

Josiah Biobelemoye, the national Chairman of Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), on Thursday , vowed to continue its ongoing strike, despite government’s “no work, no pay” threats.

Biibelemoye, speaking in an exclusive telephone interview with Businessday, in Abuja, on Thursday , said government,s threats to replace the health workers, would not deterred them.

JOHESU which comprises about 95 percent of the professional groups in the health sector, had embarked on the indefinite strike since Monday, 16th April, 2018, after several fruitless efforts to get government agree to its demand for better condition of service.

This development is coming on the heels of Federal Government threats to invoke labour law of ‘no work no pay rule’ rule if the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) continued their strike, which has crippled health care delivery in federal government health institutions

JOHESU is demanding amongst other things; adjustment of CONHESS salary as done for CONMESS since January 2014, abolition of scale promotion, payment of outstanding arrears on promotion,skipping and relativity, autonomy for teaching and specialist hospitals,

Others include implementation of all court judgements, and review of retirement age from 60 – 65 years as done for the tertiary education sector.

According to Josiah, “For the benefit of Nigerians, I wish to inform them that, what the Federal government is doing is that after using machete on a child, you are now telling the child not to cry.

“We entered into an agreement with the Federal government about 6 months ago, an agreement that is suppose to have been implemented in 5 weeks and the federal government failed to implement the agreement.

” We gave the government notice of 21 days , they didn’t do anything to show that they love Nigerians, to avert crisis. We gave them another 40 working days, so in total, 66 days were given but they ignored us”.

Speaking on the next line of action, he said, “we are not deterred, because Federal Ministry of Health since Isaac Adewole, became the Minister, has never given paliative to us, he has always given others but not us.

” We are prepared to continue the strike for the sake of Nigerians. The same government that said there is no money, wrote a memo to federal establishments to employ locals. Where do they get the money? this is a further evidence that the the Federal government and ministry of health are not ready to fulfil the agreement made with us”.

The post No-pay threats: Health workers vows to continue indefinite strike appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

