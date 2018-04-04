”No Permission”: Runtown Pictured Chilling With Nasty C (Photo) — Nigeria Today

”No Permission”: Runtown Pictured Chilling With Nasty C (Photo)

The Sound god, Runtown and South Africa’s very own Nasty C chilling out as we anticipate their single “No permission” after the success of their collaboration on “Said”. DOWNLOAD AUDIO:

