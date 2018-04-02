No Political Godfather Made Me Governor –Duke — Nigeria Today

No Political Godfather Made Me Governor –Duke

Erstwhile Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, said at the weekend that no political godfather, within or outside the state, played a prominent role in his emergence as governor in 1999. He reportedly served as governor when political godfathers were largely responsible for emergence of president, governors or any other political office holders. He was […]

The post No Political Godfather Made Me Governor –Duke appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

