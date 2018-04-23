‘No PVC, No Salary’ – Imo Workers In Fear Over Gov. Rochas Okorocha’s New Move — Nigeria Today

‘No PVC, No Salary’ – Imo Workers In Fear Over Gov. Rochas Okorocha’s New Move

No PVC No Salary Begins in Imo. The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has revealed that Imo Workers and Civil Servants will, henceforth, present their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) before receiving their monthly Salaries. Details below. Governor Okorocha has declared that henceforth, tendering of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) will be a prerequisite for taking …

