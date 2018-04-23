 ‘No PVC, No Salary’ – Imo Workers In Fear Over Gov. Rochas Okorocha’s New Move — Nigeria Today
'No PVC No Salary' Begins in Imo

No PVC No Salary Begins in Imo. The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has revealed that Imo Workers and Civil Servants will, henceforth, present their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) before receiving their monthly Salaries. Details below. Governor  Okorocha has declared that henceforth, tendering of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) will be a prerequisite for taking …

