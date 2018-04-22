‘No PVC, No Salary In Imo – Say Imo Governor Okorocha — Nigeria Today

‘No PVC, No Salary In Imo – Say Imo Governor Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha while speaking with the press in Owerri on Saturday, has said that Permanent Voters’ Card, PVC, will henceforth be a prerequisite for taking part in various activities in Imo State, including receipt of salaries by civil servants. .

o him the extreme measure is to curb the ‘I-don’t-care-attitude’ of people of the state towards the collection of their PVCs. .

He added that without presentation of their PVCs, residents of the state will not be able to participate in socio-economic activities such as payment of salaries and getting admission into schools. .

Okorocha lamented that many people in the state are not concerned about getting the PVC, which will make them eligible for enjoying many benefits in the state. .

According to him, “The government is going to initiate the policy of ‘operation-show-your-PVC’ before you can enter the market to buy or sell and before you can do business or get anything from the government, and before your child can be admitted into schools. .

Even before workers receive their salaries from the government, they must show their PVC. We cannot allow the I-don’t-care-attitude of our people towards the exercise to continue unchecked.”

