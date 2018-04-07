No title celebration for City yet, after United win in Manchester derby — Nigeria Today

No title celebration for City yet, after United win in Manchester derby

Manchester City’s English Premier League title celebrations were put on hold on Saturday as rivals Manchester United produced a remarkable comeback from two goals down to win their derby clash 3-2. A win for City at the Etihad Stadium would have clinched the title. But, instead, their first home defeat in the league this season leaves Pep Guardiola’s side with a 13 point lead with six games remaining.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

