Nokia 1 Arrives In Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Nokia 1 Arrives In Nigeria

With Android Oreo (go edition), the 4G Nokia 1 is now available through accredited dealers

Lagos, Nigeria, 16.04.18 – HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces that the Nokia 1 is now available to buy from accredited dealers for N27, 000 from 16th April, 2018.

A breakthrough in accessible technology, the Nokia 1 delivers smartphone essentials, refreshingly familiar design and the reassuring quality of a Nokia phone to fans around the world. Running the latest Android Oreo (Go edition), a version of Android for devices with 1GB RAM or less, the Nokia 1 delivers extraordinary value with an exceptional experience encompassing all the features you’d expect from a quality smartphone.

On the uniqueness of the Nokia 1, Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager at HMD Global, West, East and Central Africa commented that “There are more than 1.3 billion feature phone users around the world, many from markets in Asia and Africa. As the value market in feature phones, we understand the barrier and challenges people face when it comes to the step up to a smartphone which is why we’ve made our most accessible smartphone ever.”

“With the Nokia 1, we have combined the reassuring quality and design of a Nokia smartphone with the latest Android OreoTM (Go edition) software to deliver exceptional value and realise our dream of creating a complete smartphone experience, accessible to everyone,” he added.

Quality of Nokia smartphones for everyone

The Nokia 1 is the champion of giving more people access to technology. With the reassuring quality and design expected of a Nokia smartphone, it keeps you connected with all your smartphone essentials and apps.

With a quad-core processor, front and rear cameras, 4G connectivity and dual SIM, the Nokia 1 elevates everything you love about feature phones in an accessible smartphone package. Combining a removable 2150 mAh battery and power-efficient IPS display, its hardware works with the optimised apps so you can make the most out of each charge.

Pure, secure and up to date with Android Oreo (Go edition)

Tailored to devices with 1GB RAM or less, Android Oreo (Go edition) comes with a new range of apps from Google designed to run faster while consuming less data. Optimised to be smooth and fast, these include Google Go – a web search app, Google Maps Go, YouTube Go and Google Assistant for Android (Go edition), to quickly send messages, make calls, set alarms and do more, simply by using your voice.

With fewer pre-installed and much lighter apps on Android Oreo (Go edition), you get 2x more available storage out of the box compared with Android Nougat. All Nokia smartphones come with no bloatware, skins, UI changes or unnecessary apps pre-loaded onto your phone, giving you a pure Android experience. Android Oreo (Go edition) offers a smooth and responsive experience, while making sure your device gets the latest security updates and features, including Google Play Protect, which continuously works to keep your device, data and apps safe.

Available in Warm Red and Dark Blue the Nokia 1 is available on 16th April, 2018 from N27, 000.

