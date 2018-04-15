Nollywood 3.0 : 'Ojukokoro', 3 others screen in US - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Nollywood 3.0 : ‘Ojukokoro’, 3 others screen in US – Daily Trust
Nollywood 3.0 : 'Ojukokoro', 3 others screen in US
Nollywood movie, 'Ojukokoro', and three other Nollywood films – Oblivious, The Encounter, and Tell Me Sweet Something, were screened on Saturday night at Metrograph Theatre, New York. 'Ojukokoro' (greed) is the hilarious feature film leading the line …
