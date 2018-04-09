Nollywood Actor Abiodun Aremu aka Baba Sabiko is Dead — Nigeria Today

Nollywood Actor Abiodun Aremu aka Baba Sabiko is Dead

Nollywood actor Abiodun Aremu populatly known as Baba Sabiko is dead. The big boss of Baba Sabiko Theatre and Comedy Group Int’l, based in Ibadan, Oyo State lost his life last Friday April 6th and reports say his death has been announced on radio stations in Ibadan. OAP Ademola Aremu also confirmed the news and […]

