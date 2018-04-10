Nollywood Actor Alex Ekubo Shares His Life Lessons As He Clocks A Year Older — Nigeria Today

Nollywood Actor Alex Ekubo Shares His Life Lessons As He Clocks A Year Older

Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo is a year older today, April 10th.

The 32-year-old actor shared a lovely post on his Instagram page to celebrate his special day and how far he has come.

He wrote,

“Today i turn 32!!!

i’m at peace with myself, everything & everyone around me, i’ve learnt not to pressure myself, Life is not a competition, economy lands the runway the same time as first class, i’ve learnt not to rush the process & to trust my timing, i’ve learnt that if i jump up i will fall down, but if i grow up i’ll stay up, i’ve learnt that hard work beats talent, when talent thinks its too good to work hard, i’ve learnt that not everything that counts can be counted & not everything that’s counted truly counts, i’ve learnt that hate is just a waste of emotion, i’ve learnt that you never know if the last time you see someone, is the last time you’ll ever see that person, i’ve learnt to be nice to my friends & my family, & also to strangers for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about, i’ve learnt to never criticize, but to always encourage, i’ve learnt not to worry about what others are doing, & to embrace what is different about me, i’ve learnt that once in a million chance is still a chance, i’ve learnt that patience is a virtue & all good things come to those who wait.

I’ve learnt alot in my 32 years of roaming the earth, & i’m still learning, most importantly, i’ve learnt that you can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, but there would always be someone who hates peaches, & there is absolutely nothing you can do or say to change that, people would still have an impression & say things about you that are far from who you truly are, i’ve learnt that the truth is like poetry, sadly most people hate poetry, learn to deal with it, keep it moving & forgive them, for Love is a far greater power.

The Greatest lesson i’ve learnt, is summed up in these immortal words, what would it profit a man to gain the whole world but lose his soul? Live for something greater than material possessions, for all things fade. Live Happy, Live Free, Live Conscious!!!

Signed

Daddy G.O (General Overseer) Chop Life Ministry. “

