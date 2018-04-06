 Nollywood Actress Anita Joseph Reacts To Nkechi Blessing's Butt Post, Mocks Some Actresses — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nollywood Actress Anita Joseph Reacts To Nkechi Blessing’s Butt Post, Mocks Some Actresses

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Since “selling points” are now the order of the day, owing to the fact that men are slaves of what the see, girls, including agadi ekwe nka’s wey full for Nollywood cannot just allow people to rest with butt and boobs talks every blessed day. 
No day passes without one of them posing and posting photos of themselves, emphasizing on either their boobs or butts. Even thia days, you don’t need to be in the movies or music for one to be a celebrity. The only requirement you need is to have an outrageous butt or boobs and get an Instagram account, you become a celebrity instanta.

Well today, Anita Joseph don carry her own wahala come. She reacted hilariously to Nkechi Blessing’s butt post; “Diss actress with Butt implantation”. Nkechi Blessing trend on one of her post she shared giving thanks to God for giving her her big butt for free.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Then Anita Joseph react hilariously to this. Is she dissing some actress with Butt enlargement?

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.