Nollywood actress Ireti Osayemi Walk Out On Her 10 years marriage — Nigeria Today

Nollywood actress Ireti Osayemi Walk Out On Her 10 years marriage

Nollywood actress Ireti Osayemi has walked out on her 10 years marriage between her and her husband the former Super Story production manager/associate producer, Bakare Adeoye. They had two kids together.

According to Kemi Ashefon, she disclosed that friends and family of the couple are trying to bring them together but the actress seems to have moved on with her life. She added that the actress has already moved out of her matrimonial home. Osayemi is allegedly enjoying a new love life of an Ilaro, Ogun state-based businessman who reportedly spoils her silly with luxurious gifts.

It was also revealed that the businessman, who is also a hotelier and big socialite is doing all he could to keep her. Although he is reportedly married but news has it that the actress is the apple of his eye.

A close friend who remained anonymous disclosed that: “She is a pretty woman and it takes a rich man to keep ladies of her ilks. She has been exposed to wealthy men by virtue of her profession and the lowly life Bakky was thrusting at her didn’t make her happy. She opted out.”

