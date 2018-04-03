Nollywood Actress Mimi Orjiekwe celebrates daughter's Birthday with Sweet Words - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Nollywood Actress Mimi Orjiekwe celebrates daughter’s Birthday with Sweet Words – BellaNaija
Nollywood Actress Mimi Orjiekwe celebrates daughter's Birthday with Sweet Words
Along with the photos, the actress also wrote an open letter to God thanking him for her daughter as well as praying for her. She wrote;. Heavenly Father, I come before you today to give thanks and praise to you for the amazing creation of Jasmine …
