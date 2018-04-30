Nollywood Actress, Rita Nzelu’s 14 year old marriage has crashed — Nigeria Today

Nollywood Actress, Rita Nzelu’s 14 year old marriage has crashed

According to our reliable source in London, actress Rita Nzelu’s 14 year old marriage has crashed. According to our source, things are not really beautiful for the stunning actress, as she hopes to get her groove back. We have been trying to get across to her but still not yet successful.

The crash came as a result of rumours of infidelity, between the beautiful actress and her friend in the photos. The saga started last year…. More details to come later!

Rita Nzelu is a famous Nollywood actress, model, television personality, entrepreneur and a philanthropist. She was born and bred in Enugu State in the south eastern part of Nigeria, where she completed both her primary, secondary and tertiary education and obtained both her First School Leaving Certificate, West African Senior School Certificate and Bachelor’s Degree.

In 1990, Rita Nzelu joined the Nigerian movie industry (Nollywood) and acted in her first movie “Living in Bondage” a movie that brought Nollywood to prominence. The movie “Living in Bondage” became a blockbuster and skyrocket her to limelight. She is very beautiful, gifted, creative, skillful and talented in acting and interpretation of movie roles and can fit in any character given to her by movie directors and producers in Nigeria.

