Nollywood Loses Another Famous Actor, Tony Aleg “Green Onins” (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Nigerian film industry has lost another icon who has contributed immensely to the local industry, with the news still developing.

Tony Aleg who is popuarly regarded as ‘Green Onions’ has passed away amidst tears.

It would be recalled the actor acted one one of the most popular movies including in those days that he made this statement as a character, ‘Green Onions’.

The cause of his demise is yet to be clearly ascertained but condolence messages have been circulated on social media.

The post Nollywood Loses Another Famous Actor, Tony Aleg “Green Onins” (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

