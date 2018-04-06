 Nollywood Stars Storm Ibadan For Gabriel Afolayan's Wedding - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Nollywood Stars Storm Ibadan For Gabriel Afolayan’s Wedding – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nollywood Stars Storm Ibadan For Gabriel Afolayan's Wedding
Nollywood celebrities on Thursday stormed the capital city of Oyo State, as actor Gabriel Afolayan tied the knot with fiancée, Amoke. The colourful traditional wedding was held amidst pomp and pageantry even as their pictures and video form the wedding
