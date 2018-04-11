Nollywood Week Film Festival releases official selection — Nigeria Today

Nollywood Week Film Festival releases official selection
Okada Media, organisers of the annual Nollywood Week Film Festival, have selected top Nigerian movies for screening at the event scheduled for May 3 to May 9, in Paris, France. The selected movies include ‘Isoken’, a romantic comedy directed by Jade Osiberu and ‘Kasala’, directed by Emamodeviefe Edosio, as well as ‘Silvia’ and ‘The lost Cafe and Alter Ego’. Movies scheduled for special screening at the event are’Banana Island Ghost’,’Potato Potahto’ and ‘The Wedding Party 2’.
