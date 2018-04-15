 Nollywood’s ‘Ojukokoro’, 3 others screened in U.S. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nollywood’s ‘Ojukokoro’, 3 others screened in U.S.

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Entertainment, World | 0 comments

Nollywood movie, ‘Ojukokoro’, and three other flicks – Oblivious, The Encounter, and Tell Me Sweet Something, were screened on Saturday night at Metrograph Theatre, New York. ‘Ojukokoro’ (greed) is the hilarious feature film leading the line-up at the inaugural ‘Nollywood 3.0 Images and Stories From the African Diaspora Film Series’ in New York City. Combining […]

The post Nollywood’s ‘Ojukokoro’, 3 others screened in U.S. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.