Nollywood’s ‘Ojukokoro’, 3 others screened in U.S. — Nigeria Today

Nollywood’s ‘Ojukokoro’, 3 others screened in U.S.

Nollywood movie, ‘Ojukokoro’, and three other flicks – Oblivious, The Encounter, and Tell Me Sweet Something, were screened on Saturday night at Metrograph Theatre, New York. ‘Ojukokoro’ (greed) is the hilarious feature film leading the line-up at the inaugural ‘Nollywood 3.0 Images and Stories From the African Diaspora Film Series’ in New York City. Combining […]

The post Nollywood’s ‘Ojukokoro’, 3 others screened in U.S. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

