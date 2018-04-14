 Nollywood's OSUN THE GODDESS movie premieres in US - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nollywood’s OSUN THE GODDESS movie premieres in US – P.M. News

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


P.M. News

Nollywood's OSUN THE GODDESS movie premieres in US
P.M. News
A Nollywood Yoruba epic, OSUN THE GODDESS, would on Sunday, premiere at Newark, New Jersey, with Red Carpet at Citiplex-12 Cinema, site of the Newark premiere of the Black Panther. Paul Trautman, promoters of the movie, said the Sunday's premiere would

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.