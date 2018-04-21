 “Normal is Boring” – Timini Egbuson Changes Hair Color To Grey — Nigeria Today
“Normal is Boring” – Timini Egbuson Changes Hair Color To Grey

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has switched up his look on us by sporting a new hair color, Grey.

He shared the above photo with the caption:

Mr. Grey will see you now  Normal is boring. #WatchTimini @veebeezofficial with the color 

What do you think guys, is this hair color for a new role or nah?

