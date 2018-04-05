North and South Korea Discuss Protocol, Security Ahead of April 27 Summit - Latin American Herald Tribune — Nigeria Today

North and South Korea Discuss Protocol, Security Ahead of April 27 Summit – Latin American Herald Tribune
North and South Korea Discuss Protocol, Security Ahead of April 27 Summit
SEOUL – North and South Korea began a working meeting on the border on Thursday to establish protocols and security measures for the forthcoming summit between the two country's leaders on April 27. The summit will be attended by North Korean leader …
