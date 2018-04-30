Northern leader to Trump: Ask Buhari why he jailed American citizen 95 years — Nigeria Today

Northern leader to Trump: Ask Buhari why he jailed American citizen 95 years

Ahead of epoch meeting between Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Donald

Trump, secretary of Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly, Dr. Umar

Ardo has asked the American president to ask Buhari why he jailed an American

citizen for 95 years in 1984.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Dr Ardo, who is a former ally of President Buhari,

alleged that the military regime under the leadership of Buhari jailed an American

citizen, Mahmet Ben Chembi, without any evidence against her in 1984.

He alleged that President Buhari was not new to taking extra judicial means to deal

with perceived enemies, even when there was no evidence against them.

He said because the president was not known to be a democrat, there was no way

he would abide by court pronouncements on issues that had to do with freedom of

people.

Ardo said that the American lady merely came to do legitimate business in Nigeria

when she was arrested by the then regime of Buhari.

He said, "There was this case of the wealthy American lady, Mahmet Ben Chembi,

who brought in her $17 million from the US to invest in plumbing in the building of

Abuja, but was framed of defrauding the Nigerian State and taken to Buhari's

Military Tribunal and jailed for 95 years without a shred of evidence adduced

against her by the government.

"On top of it, she was fined N500 million. It was the regime of another military

dictator, Ibrahim Babangida that set up a Judicial Review Panel that reviewed the

case and released her from jail.

"President Donald Trump should ask his guest, President Muhammadu Buhari while

he did that to his (Trump) citizen.

"There was also the case of a wealthy Nigerian woman resident in Saudi Arabia who

returned to the country and was arrested on arrival at Kano airport, taken to

tribunal and jailed 10 years for being in possession of N600. She had a 5-year old

daughter who was sent to jail along with her."

He regretted that Buhari’s antecedents did not portray him as a leader that could be

trusted with another four years in office.

Because of this, he said the country must look for a new leader, who he said would

not have hatred towards the citizens.

He also said it would be wrong to assume that the Buhari regime is corruption –

free, saying the truth about its activities would be unveiled after leaving office.

He said, "Having known all these about Buhari, and many, many more of such, I

came to the inevitable conclusion that a person like that cannot ever make a good

leader.

"It is natural therefore for reasonable people to oppose such a leadership and look

out for an alternative. This is exactly what is going on in Nigeria today.

"In fact, such frivolous and unfounded accusations inundating Buhari's past

leadership has brought to serious question the current accusations against members

of the past regime.

"No one should blame me if I question the truthfulness of the current exercise. After

all, it is only after leaving office that the truth of one's tenure is revealed.

"For as far as I am concerned, the current so-called looters' list is nothing more than

names of the likes of Ben Chembi. If the man can do it then why can't he do it now?

No wonder, with the absence of kangaroo military tribunals in the current

democratic setup, the government is unable to successfully prosecute and convict

any of the so-called looters three years after coming to power beyond the pages of

newspapers.

"Yes, I know those former leaders have their blames, but the Buhari leadership has

the most blame."

Ardo said that it would be better for President Buhari to listen to former leaders

who he said had advised him against running for a second term.

Those leaders, he said, had been kind to the President.

According to him, “I believe those who advised him not to run are being kind to him

and are lovers of this country because they know he has lost the support of majority

of Nigerians and if he recontests and wants to use incumbency to force himself back

to office, he will only plunge the country into unfathomable crises that will not be in

the interest of anyone.

"But since he discountenanced with their advice we will all meet at the polls."

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

