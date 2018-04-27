 Not One Nigerian Town Is Under Boko Haram Control – Adesina - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Not One Nigerian Town Is Under Boko Haram Control – Adesina – CHANNELS TELEVISION

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Not One Nigerian Town Is Under Boko Haram Control – Adesina
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, says there is no single town in the country that is under the control of the Boko Haram terrorist group. Mr Adesina stated this on Monday during his appearance on a special

