 Not-Too-Young-To-Run campaigners seek presidential nod to bill — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Not-Too-Young-To-Run campaigners seek presidential nod to bill

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Not-Too-Young-To-Run Movement, the group seeking inclusion of youths in governance, has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to facilitate presidential accent to Bill backing young people’s participation in elective-politics. Leader of the group, Mr Samson Itodo, told State House correspondents after visiting Osinbajo on Thursday in Abuja that the movement was awaiting President Muhammadu Buhari’s accent […]

The post Not-Too-Young-To-Run campaigners seek presidential nod to bill appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.