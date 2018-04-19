Not-Too-Young-To-Run campaigners seek presidential nod to bill — Nigeria Today

Not-Too-Young-To-Run campaigners seek presidential nod to bill

Not-Too-Young-To-Run Movement, the group seeking inclusion of youths in governance, has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to facilitate presidential accent to Bill backing young people’s participation in elective-politics. Leader of the group, Mr Samson Itodo, told State House correspondents after visiting Osinbajo on Thursday in Abuja that the movement was awaiting President Muhammadu Buhari’s accent […]

