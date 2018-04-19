 Not Too Young To Run: Preparation, competence more important than age – Osinbajo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Not Too Young To Run: Preparation, competence more important than age – Osinbajo

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The vice president advises young Nigerians to prepare to give quality leadership.

The post Not Too Young To Run: Preparation, competence more important than age – Osinbajo appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.