NoTo100k: University of Ibadan Medical Students protest hike in School Fees — Nigeria Today

#NoTo100k: University of Ibadan Medical Students protest hike in School Fees

Medical students of the University of Ibadan (UI) have donned their white coats to protest an increase in their school fees. Levies ranging from ₦75,000 to ₦100,000, described as “Professional Levy,” were added to the fees of students studying in the College of Medicine, UI. From Medicine & Surgery to Human Nutrition, the school fees payable by […]

The post #NoTo100k: University of Ibadan Medical Students protest hike in School Fees appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

