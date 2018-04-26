NPFL: Alimi Delight To Join Akwa United, Set For Debut Vs Enyimba — Nigeria Today

Alimi who could make his debut for the Promise Keepers this weekend against Enyimba of Aba is confident his arrival can propel the Abdul Maikaba’s team to the Nigeria Professional Football League title this season.

Akwa United are currently fifth in the NPFL table with 27 points from 15 games, but they have three outstanding games.

“I’m pleased to be at this club (Akwa United) and I can’t wait to make my debut this Sunday ,” Alimi told CSN.

“This is the best team in the NPFL and I love them.

“I almost joined the club during the mid season last year, but Kano Pillars refused to allow me go. Now that I’m here, I want to help them win the NPFL title.

Alimi has previously featured for Sharks FC, Shooting Stars and Kano Pillars in the NPFL.