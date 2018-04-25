NPFL: Ezenwa Keeps Clean Sheet As Enyimba Outscore Go Round - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

NPFL: Ezenwa Keeps Clean Sheet As Enyimba Outscore Go Round – Complete Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa kept a clean slate for the second consecutive game as Enyimba recorded a 2-0 win against Go Round FC in their rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 13 fixture at the UJ Esuene Stadium …
