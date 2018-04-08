NPFL: Lobi Extend Lead, Tonadoes Pip Rangers; Katsina, FCIU Win - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

NPFL: Lobi Extend Lead, Tonadoes Pip Rangers; Katsina, FCIU Win – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
NPFL: Lobi Extend Lead, Tonadoes Pip Rangers; Katsina, FCIU Win
Lobi Stars of Makurdi extended their lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League following a 1-0 win against El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi on Sunday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. Got something …
Nigeria League Round-Up: Lobi Stars beat El-Kanemi to stay top
Lobi Beat El-Kanemi To Maintain NPFL Lead
