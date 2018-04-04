NPFL: Lokosa’s brace lifts Pillars over FC Ifeanyi Uba — Nigeria Today

NPFL: Lokosa’s brace lifts Pillars over FC Ifeanyi Uba

Junior Lokosa scored a brace on Wednesday for Kano Pillars Football Club to beat visiting FC Ifeanyi Uba 4-0 in a 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture. Goals in the 60th and 76th minutes by Junior Lokosa at the Match Day 15 fixture played at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano gave the victory to the home side to also increase his season tally to 14 goals. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nyima Nwagua and Auwali Ali also scored in the 82nd and 87th minute of the entertaining encounter.

