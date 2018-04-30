NPFL: Match Day 19 review - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

NPFL: Match Day 19 review – The Eagle Online



The Eagle Online NPFL: Match Day 19 review

The Eagle Online

Leaders Lobi Stars extended their unbeaten streak in the Nigeria Professional Football League to five games after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunshine Stars on Sunday. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Match Day 19 encounter played in …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

