NPFL: Nojeem Olukokun's first half brace secures win for Nasarawa United - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

NPFL: Nojeem Olukokun's first half brace secures win for Nasarawa United
The Eagle Online
Two goals scored by Nasarawa United striker, Nojeem Olukokun, earned the maximum points for the team in their encounter with visiting Katsina United played at the Lafia Township stadium on Wednesday. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigeria …
Abdullahi Biffo: Katsina United played 'like pregnant women' against Nasarawa United
Nasarawa Utd beat Katsina FC 2-0
