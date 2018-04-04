 NPFL Preview: Tough battles for Top and Low Spots — Nigeria Today
NPFL Preview: Tough battles for Top and Low Spots

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season continues this Wednesday with Matchday 15 games and the big focus will be the six-pointer between struggling sides Sunshine Stars and basement boys Kwara United. As expected, there will be significant interest at the other end of the standings with table-toppers Lobi Stars playing on the road at Abia Warriors […]

