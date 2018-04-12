NPS boss commends FG over free uniforms to prison officials — Nigeria Today

NPS boss commends FG over free uniforms to prison officials

Controller, Nigeria Prison Services, NPS, Adamawa Command, Umar Audu has applauded

the federal government for the provision of free uniforms to prisons officials.

Audu, who made the commendation yesterday in his office in Yola, said that NPS had

recorded tremendous development under the present administration, noting that under the

present administration, staff of NPS from Inspector cadre down to Constable were given

two free sets of uniforms.

“Under the NPS transformation programme, federal government has provided enough

drugs and other essential medical facilities in all major prisons across the country.

“In addition, the government also provided two new vehicles for conveying inmates to

courts and other official duties,” Audu said.

He noted that Nigerian prisons were now experiencing a gigantic transformation in terms of

upgrading to compete with international standard, adding that the issue of congestion

would soon be a thing of the past.

The controller called on the officers to reciprocate government’s gesture through dedication

and hard work.

