NSCDC arrest 3 officers for diverting cooperative funds — Nigeria Today

NSCDC arrest 3 officers for diverting cooperative funds

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger Command, have arrested three of its officers for allegedly diverting cooperative funds to personal use. Mr Dauda Danladi, an Assistant Commandant-General (ACG), made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday. Danladi said that for more than 10 years, the three suspects fraudulently converted funds contributed by the personnel in the cooperative society for personal use.

