 NSCDC nabs illegal miner in Ondo — Nigeria Today
NSCDC nabs illegal miner in Ondo

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) in Ondo State on Wednesday paraded a suspect alleged to be engaged in illegal mining. Mr Pedro Awili, the NSCDC Commandant in the state, told newsmen in Akure that the suspect was arrested at Laoso in Ondo West Local Government Area, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. Awili said the suspect had been engaging in illegal mining activities for long inspite of being warned by the community several times.

