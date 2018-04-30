NSE Index Records Highest Gain In 12 Weeks - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

NSE Index Records Highest Gain In 12 Weeks – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
NSE Index Records Highest Gain In 12 Weeks
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – The equity market closed the week on a positive note on Friday as The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.05 per cent and 1.34 per cent to close the week at 41,244.89 and N14.940trn …
Financial stocks contribute 75 per cent to NSE's turnover
Stock market records 1.3% weekly gain
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!