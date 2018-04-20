NSE: Market indices record 0.15% loss on profit taking — Nigeria Today

NSE: Market indices record 0.15% loss on profit taking

The market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed trading on Friday with marginal drop of 0.15 per cent. The market capitalisation shed N22 billion or 0.15 per cent to close N14.742 trillion compared with N14.754 trillion achieved on Thursday. Similarly, the All-Share Index lost 59.2 points to close at 40,814.89 against 40,874.09 recorded…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NSE: Market indices record 0.15% loss on profit taking appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

