NSE market indices record marginal loss of 0.09% - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

 NSE market indices record marginal loss of 0.09%
NSE market indices record marginal loss of 0.09% – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 12, 2018


The Eagle Online

NSE market indices record marginal loss of 0.09%
The Eagle Online
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the All-Share Index closed lower at 37.76 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 40,808.48 compared with 40,846.24 achieved on Wednesday. By The Eagle Online On Apr 12, 2018. Share. Activities on the Nigerian Stock
