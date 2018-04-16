NSE market indices resume trading with 0.14% growth — Nigeria Today

NSE market indices resume trading with 0.14% growth

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market indicators resumed for the week on Monday with a growth of 0.14 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index appreciated by 59.07 points to close at 40,987.77 compared to 40,928.70 achieved on Friday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N14.784 trillion increased by N21 billion or 0.21 per cent to close at N14.805 trillion.

A breakdown of the price movement chart showed that Seplat led the gainers’ table, improving by N27.60 to close at N725.90 per share.

Nestle followed with a gain of N25 to close at N1,410, while Unilever gained N2.50 to close at N54 per share.

GlaxosmithKline rose by N1.35 to close at N31.35, while Oando gained 65k kobo to close at N7.55 per share.

Conversely, Mobil Oil led the losers’ table, dropping by N10 to close at N190 per share.

Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of N4 to close at N126, while Presco shed N2 to close at N70 per share.

Access Bank declined by 25k to close at N11.20, while UAC Property was down by 22k to close at N2.58 per share.

NAN reports that Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active in volume terms, accounting for 37.61 million shares valued at N1.65 billion.

Japaul Oil and Maritime followed with an account of 21.35 million shares worth N10.31 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 13.23 million shares valued at N32.57 million.

Zenith International Bank exchanged 11.08 million shares worth N293.17 million, while United Bank for Africa sold 10.10 million shares valued at N109.54 million.

In all, the volume of shares traded rose by 15.17 per cent as investors bought and sold 192.49 million shares worth N3.13 billion transacted in 3,917 deals.

This was in contrast with 167.13 million shares valued at N2.04 billion exchanged by investors in 3,453 deals on Friday.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

