NSE records N123bn drop in foreign transactions - The Punch — Nigeria Today

NSE records N123bn drop in foreign transactions – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
NSE records N123bn drop in foreign transactions
The Punch
Foreign portfolio investors' transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange dropped by N123bn in the first two months of the year. Domestic transactions fell to N128.83bn in February from N274.32bn recorded in December, according to the NSE Domestic and …
Nigerian Multi-millionaire Plans To List Cement Company On Stock Exchange
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!