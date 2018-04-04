 NSE records N123bn drop in foreign transactions - The Punch — Nigeria Today
NSE records N123bn drop in foreign transactions – The Punch

The Punch

NSE records N123bn drop in foreign transactions
The Punch
Foreign portfolio investors' transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange dropped by N123bn in the first two months of the year. Domestic transactions fell to N128.83bn in February from N274.32bn recorded in December, according to the NSE Domestic and
